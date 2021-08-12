Advertisement

No EAS Alert on your phone? Here’s why

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA)(The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you did not get an emergency test alert on your phone Wednesday afternoon, you’re not alone.

In order to get test alerts, you have to opt-in for them. There are steps to take to enable the alerts, but keep in mind t is only for test alerts. CLICK HERE for instructions: https://www.fcc.gov/sites/default/files/weatest_opt-in_instructions.pdf

The nationwide test was successful on televisions and radio.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby hospitalized for COVID-19
Father of one-year-old baby hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cox shares message
Marteze Ward
Police believe Springfield man reported missing is not in the area
hospital bed
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional 24 COVID-19 deaths; average age falling
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County Health, CPO & CFO partner for COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
Director of operations says he's not on the run.
On Your Side Investigation: Customers want refunds from Springfield roofing company

Latest News

Ex-Fort Leonard Wood manager pleads guilty to theft
Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad
Storms Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Steamy for one more day
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Missouri AG announces charges in 2004 cold case killing