No EAS Alert on your phone? Here’s why
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you did not get an emergency test alert on your phone Wednesday afternoon, you’re not alone.
In order to get test alerts, you have to opt-in for them. There are steps to take to enable the alerts, but keep in mind t is only for test alerts. CLICK HERE for instructions: https://www.fcc.gov/sites/default/files/weatest_opt-in_instructions.pdf
The nationwide test was successful on televisions and radio.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.