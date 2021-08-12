Advertisement

Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (CNN) - Tensions boiled over into a parking lot Tuesday night after a school board passed a temporary mask requirement for elementary schools.

The mandate put forth by the Williamson County Board of Education goes into effect Thursday and ends Sept. 21.

Inside the school board’s special session, parents on both sides of the issue shared strong opinions. Outside, crowds heckled masked people as they left the building.

“We know who you are,” one man said. “You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was seen imploring the crowd to be peaceful.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children rise due to the delta variant and the refusal by many people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby hospitalized for COVID-19
Father of one-year-old baby hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cox shares message
Marteze Ward
Police believe Springfield man reported missing is not in the area
hospital bed
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional 24 COVID-19 deaths; average age falling
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County Health, CPO & CFO partner for COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship
Bat found in Springfield home
LOOK UP! Bats around SWMO may be invading your home
LOOK UP! Bats around SWMO may be invading your home
Caleb Cunningham wins award for work getting drunk drivers off the road
Caleb Cunningham wins award for work getting drunk drivers off the road