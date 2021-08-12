Advertisement

Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in a field in Ozark.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.

Officers spent much of Thursday morning investigating the scene. Investigators say they found evidentiary articles near the human remains. They sent those along with the human remains to the crime lab for further analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby hospitalized for COVID-19
Father of one-year-old baby hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cox shares message
Marteze Ward
Police believe Springfield man reported missing is not in the area
hospital bed
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional 24 COVID-19 deaths; average age falling
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County Health, CPO & CFO partner for COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Latest News

Federal trial for indicted lawmaker Tricia Derges, originally set for Aug. 16, postponed to June 2022
Marteze Ward
Police locate Springfield, Mo. man reported missing on Tuesday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2650+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases
EPA report outlines Springfield’s integrated planning approach to improve water quality