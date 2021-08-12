Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in a field in Ozark.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.

Officers spent much of Thursday morning investigating the scene. Investigators say they found evidentiary articles near the human remains. They sent those along with the human remains to the crime lab for further analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

