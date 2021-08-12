Advertisement

Police locate Springfield, Mo. man reported missing on Tuesday

Marteze Ward
Marteze Ward(Springfield Police)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man reported missing on Monday.

Marteze “Tez” Ward, 32, disappeared August 9 around 10:30 a.m. Police searched an area around Fellows Lake Tuesday. Investigators then concluded he had left the area.

Police say he was found safe. Police thanked those who offered tips and helped with the search.

