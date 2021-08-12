Prosecutor charges man for murder in death investigation in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County prosecutor charged a man in the death of a Branson man.

Rusty Harvey is accused of killing Eric Williamson during a fight at Harvey’s house in Branson. Harvey has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office says Harvey was arrested trying to hide in a relative’s house in Sharp County, Arkansas. Harvey told investigators Williamson also had a gun and threatened to shoot him and his family.

Williamson was reported missing from the Branson-Hollister area on June 15. Authorities say Williamson’s vehicle was found burned in a remote part of Boone County, Arkansas in July. While searching the vehicle, authorities found remains of Williamson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.