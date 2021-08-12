Search for a missing person in Table Rock Lake
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDIAN POINT VILLAGE, Mo. (KY3) -Crews will resume their search Thursday morning for a missing person in Table Rock Lake.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the person was reported missing Wednesday evening near Indian Point Village.
