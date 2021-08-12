Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools preparing students stress of return to school

By Linda Simmons
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As kids prepare to head back to school, there’s the usual excitement and stress, but the pandemic may add to the stress kids face

Parents can prepare for the regular stresses of going back to school, for instance, by having little ones practice opening their lunch containers, and older kids may want to practice using a combination lock. Counselors say it’s important to help your kids start getting to bed at an appropriate time and eating a good breakfast to help them feel their best.

This year, once again, kids in Springfield and other districts will have the added element of required masks and other precautions because of the pandemic. It may create some extra stress for kids.

It may cause parents extra stress too, but Springfield Public Schools Coordinator of Counseling Services Robyn Fondren says it may be best to watch how much you express your opinions and frustrations related to the pandemic in front of your kids.

“I think even though it might be difficult, and they want to sometimes share just really deep feelings about emotions, just kind of keeping that to just more of an adult conversation, and not putting that extra pressure on children,” said Fondren. “And even though it might seem like, oh, the kids don’t hear me talk about it, they don’t talk about it. They do. Kids pick up on so much more than we even know.

Fondren says it’s important to let kids know you are there to listen and support them. Their school counselors, 85 of them across the Springfield district, are also there if they need some extra support with all the stress. SPS partnered with Burrell Behavioral Health in all their buildings if students need even another level of support.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby hospitalized for COVID-19
Father of one-year-old baby hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cox shares message
Marteze Ward
Police believe Springfield man reported missing is not in the area
hospital bed
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional 24 COVID-19 deaths; average age falling
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County Health, CPO & CFO partner for COVID-19 vaccine incentive program
Director of operations says he's not on the run.
On Your Side Investigation: Customers want refunds from Springfield roofing company

Latest News

Homework
Live, Life, Well: Simple changes in your language could mean a mentally tougher child
Eureka Springs, Ark. School District
Eureka Springs, Ark. School District makes masking decision
Univ. of Arkansas board votes to require masks on campuses
COVID-19 vaccination card
Drury University prepares for possible counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards