Springfield Public Schools preparing students stress of return to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As kids prepare to head back to school, there’s the usual excitement and stress, but the pandemic may add to the stress kids face

Parents can prepare for the regular stresses of going back to school, for instance, by having little ones practice opening their lunch containers, and older kids may want to practice using a combination lock. Counselors say it’s important to help your kids start getting to bed at an appropriate time and eating a good breakfast to help them feel their best.

This year, once again, kids in Springfield and other districts will have the added element of required masks and other precautions because of the pandemic. It may create some extra stress for kids.

It may cause parents extra stress too, but Springfield Public Schools Coordinator of Counseling Services Robyn Fondren says it may be best to watch how much you express your opinions and frustrations related to the pandemic in front of your kids.

“I think even though it might be difficult, and they want to sometimes share just really deep feelings about emotions, just kind of keeping that to just more of an adult conversation, and not putting that extra pressure on children,” said Fondren. “And even though it might seem like, oh, the kids don’t hear me talk about it, they don’t talk about it. They do. Kids pick up on so much more than we even know.

Fondren says it’s important to let kids know you are there to listen and support them. Their school counselors, 85 of them across the Springfield district, are also there if they need some extra support with all the stress. SPS partnered with Burrell Behavioral Health in all their buildings if students need even another level of support.

