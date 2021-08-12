Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad

Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a refreshing salad for summer.

Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed
  • 4 strips bacon
  • 4 cups baby spinach
  • 1 large avocado, diced
  • 1 cup tomato, diced
  • 1/2 cup green goddess dressing

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bacon on a cookie sheet bake until crispy(about twenty five to thirty minutes) set aside on paper towels to drain and cool before crumbling. Toss, avocado, bacon spinach and tomatoes in a medium bowl and toss. Right before service toss with green goddess dressing and serve.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

