2020 U.S. Census shows Christian County with another strong population growth

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Data from the 2020 U.S. Census shows Christian County is one of the highest growing counties in Missouri.

The county gained over 11,400 from 2010 to 2020, which was a 14.8% increase.

Pamela Duitsman, chair for the Complete Count Committee for Christian County, said this data is crucial for funding.

“These numbers are going to dictate a lot of support that Christian County could receive,” said Duitsman. “So it helps communities get its fair share for schools, and hospitals, and roads, and public works, and many, many programs.”

David Facuett, a GIS analyst with the Ozarks transportation organization, who deals with population numbers, agrees and said population numbers set a precedent for future planning.

“Higher population means more money,” said Facuett. “Population goes into the amount of funding we get. In terms in how we can plan and what kind of funds to make improvements and how to plan for future growth.”

Duitsman said the new data also helps build future history for counties.

“It basically helps us write our story for the county and tell our story,” said Duitsman. “And so it actually is very powerful.”

Faucett explains how this power can be stemmed down from growth in the region, especially in business.

“Means for a great opportunity for businesses to be successful and hopefully more employment will be dispersed throughout the region,” said Faucett.

Duitsman also said how the data gives local communities excitement.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to see it. I’m really more excited about the data that will be coming and I think that will, it will be much more useful and helpful to us in planning,” said Duitsman.

Local census officials said more detailed data will come out this September.

For an interactive map of population numbers from counties to states, go to the U.S. Census Bureau.

