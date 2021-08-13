Advertisement

3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HENRY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three brothers have died after they were overcome by fumes in a manure pit.

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.

The village’s fire chief says the brothers were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes.

All three were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.

Manure pits are common on large livestock farms, but they can produce dangerous gases including hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Marteze Ward
Police locate Springfield, Mo. man reported missing on Tuesday
A few storms around today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms today
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Schwarzenegger to those against COVID policies: ‘Screw your freedom’
A few storms around today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms today
Jeff Nunes says they delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying,...
Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle