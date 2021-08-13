CATCH-A-CROOK: Customer steals checks from car at a Greene County adult entertainment business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Investigators say it's possible the man has tattoos on both arms. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are looking for a thief who visited a Greene County adult entertainment business. The victim told investigators he had lost his keys while inside Xspot last Monday, August 2. The business is located just west of the Sunshine and West Bypass intersection.

August 2, 2021 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say the suspect in the video apparently found the keys, entered the victim’s vehicle and stole five personal checks. An employee saw this happening and alerted the victim, who then confronted the thief. The man took off in an orange SUV. Deputy Jason Winston with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is out $1,400.00.

Greene County detectives say this man stole checks from a vehicle outside the adult entertainment business on West Sunshine (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect in the video may have tattoos on both arms. If you recognize the man, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

