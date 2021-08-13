Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Customer steals checks from car at a Greene County adult entertainment business

Investigators say the victim reported a loss of $1,400.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Investigators say it's possible the man has tattoos on both arms.
Investigators say it's possible the man has tattoos on both arms.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are looking for a thief who visited a Greene County adult entertainment business. The victim told investigators he had lost his keys while inside Xspot last Monday, August 2. The business is located just west of the Sunshine and West Bypass intersection.

August 2, 2021
August 2, 2021(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say the suspect in the video apparently found the keys, entered the victim’s vehicle and stole five personal checks. An employee saw this happening and alerted the victim, who then confronted the thief. The man took off in an orange SUV. Deputy Jason Winston with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is out $1,400.00.

Greene County detectives say this man stole checks from a vehicle outside the adult...
Greene County detectives say this man stole checks from a vehicle outside the adult entertainment business on West Sunshine(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect in the video may have tattoos on both arms. If you recognize the man, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Baby hospitalized for COVID-19
Father of one-year-old baby hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cox shares message
Marteze Ward
Police believe Springfield man reported missing is not in the area
Scattered thunderstorms are possible tonight into Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Rain and Cooler

Latest News

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
White Sox, Yankees go deep into corn; Field of Dreams game ends with walk-off HR
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief wanted after stealing keys, taking off in SUV in Greene County
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief wanted after stealing keys, taking off in SUV in Greene County
sports physicals
Annual sports physicals: Why Ozarks pediatricians say it’s more than a checklist
Mercy OBGYN: Pregnant women who test positive for COVID-19 may face serious complications