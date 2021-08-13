Advertisement

Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dreadlock-rockin’ dog in Michigan is donning more than just a dope doggy hairdo.

She’s bringing her talented stylist some well-earned social media fame.

If you spot Ms. Eva and her twisted top on a walk and shout, “Who are you wearing?”

The answer is Locs by Liya.

The doggy dreads are hand-twisted by Aliya Johnson.

What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.

The Detroit-area loctician said she’s been twisting up clients with quality and care for years.

But it was only when her stellar work on Ms. Eva went viral that her business boomed.

One day, Johnson hopes to open her own salon to service clients and canines side by side.

But for now, she said she’s just happy her work is bringing people and pets together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Marteze Ward
Police locate Springfield, Mo. man reported missing on Tuesday
A few storms around today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms today
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
CDC vaccine advisers recommend third Covid-19 dose for certain immunocompromised people....
CDC votes on booster shots
Springfield City Council
City of Springfield approves $2 million request for homeless assistance; leaders express worries about housing locations
Large police presence at a gas station in the 2700 block of West Kearney Street.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield; one sent to hospital
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base briefly locked down amid report of gunman