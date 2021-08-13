City leaders in Mount Vernon, Mo. hopeful, despite population drop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Data from the 2020 census shows parts of the Ozarks lost population.

Lawrence County’s population dropped about about 1.5% over the last decade, losing about 600 people.

The city of Mount Vernon lost around 70 residents. City Administrator Max Springer says that’s not a surprise. In the last decade, the Veterans Administration Clinic and the Missouri Rehab Center shut down, costing the community hundreds of jobs. Springer says they also have a lack of housing in the community, despite seeing some new homes built. So he says to only drop by about 70 people is not a big concern.

Springer expects the city of Mount Vernon may begin to see some growth because of growth on the outer edges of Springfield and Joplin.

“We’re hoping that we’ll see maybe an uptick in residents as some of the new jobs that’s going in around us like the Amazon warehouse up around Republic and some of the other things that are going on around our area,” said Springer. “We’re hoping that that will have an influence in how we see our population grow.”

Springer says the owners of the former Missouri Rehabilitation Center campus are working on some development plans. And they hope to see the area once again become a vibrant part of the community in the coming years.

