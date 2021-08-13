Converted shuttle van crash injures 4 in Taney County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews transported four to the hospital after a converted shuttle van crashed in Taney County.

Firefighters with the Western Taney County Fire Department responded Thursday to the crash. It happened in the 200 block of State Highway 76.

Investigators say one person in the van did not need treatment at the hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.