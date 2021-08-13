Advertisement

Converted shuttle van crash injures 4 in Taney County

Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Department
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews transported four to the hospital after a converted shuttle van crashed in Taney County.

Firefighters with the Western Taney County Fire Department responded Thursday to the crash. It happened in the 200 block of State Highway 76.

Investigators say one person in the van did not need treatment at the hospital.

Ozarks Life: Elizabeth Exley expresses herself with needle felting
