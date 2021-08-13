Advertisement

Dallas County Technical Center set to open for upcoming school year

Students in the Dallas County School District will be starting the school year off with a brand...
Students in the Dallas County School District will be starting the school year off with a brand new technical center.(Dallas County School District)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Students in the Dallas County School District will start the school year off with a brand new technical center.

Superintendent Tim Ryan said the center will house classes for agriculture, welding, cyber security and even nursing. It’s a $12-million project that is being paid by a lease purchase bond, which was approved by voters in 2019.

“It’s a huge benefit for our own community because our taxpayers want to have the ability for for our students to go directly into the workforce, into those good paying jobs right out of high school,” said Ryan.

The center will be attached to Buffalo High School, so it saves students time because the old facility was outdated and located eight miles north in Louisburg.

Ryan said the building is 56,000 square-feet and has endless possibilities for students to prepare for their future careers.

He said not only will this benefit students in the district, but community members who are interested in taking classes.

“In Dallas County, you can actually attend an area career center and get training in the exact same coursework that our students can,” said Ryan. “We’re also going to have the ability, since we’re now in Buffalo, to have more community education programs that might take place in the evening for our adult patrons.”

Ryan said there will be a ribbon cutting for the whole community to see the new technical center.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Marteze Ward
Police locate Springfield, Mo. man reported missing on Tuesday
With substantial clouds and scattered rain, temperatures will be cooler today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally, a break from the heat
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

With substantial clouds and scattered rain, temperatures will be cooler today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally, a break from the heat
Scattered rain and storms likely Friday
Man from Oronogo, Mo. drowns in Stockton Lake
Investigators say it's possible the man has tattoos on both arms.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Customer steals checks from car at a Greene County adult entertainment business