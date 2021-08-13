Dallas County Technical Center set to open for upcoming school year

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Students in the Dallas County School District will start the school year off with a brand new technical center.

Superintendent Tim Ryan said the center will house classes for agriculture, welding, cyber security and even nursing. It’s a $12-million project that is being paid by a lease purchase bond, which was approved by voters in 2019.

“It’s a huge benefit for our own community because our taxpayers want to have the ability for for our students to go directly into the workforce, into those good paying jobs right out of high school,” said Ryan.

The center will be attached to Buffalo High School, so it saves students time because the old facility was outdated and located eight miles north in Louisburg.

Ryan said the building is 56,000 square-feet and has endless possibilities for students to prepare for their future careers.

He said not only will this benefit students in the district, but community members who are interested in taking classes.

“In Dallas County, you can actually attend an area career center and get training in the exact same coursework that our students can,” said Ryan. “We’re also going to have the ability, since we’re now in Buffalo, to have more community education programs that might take place in the evening for our adult patrons.”

Ryan said there will be a ribbon cutting for the whole community to see the new technical center.

