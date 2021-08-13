Advertisement

Deputies fired for not getting sheriff’s OK to work for St. Louis area Rep. Cori Bush

FILE - In this Aug 3, 2021 file photo, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks to crowds that attended a...
FILE - In this Aug 3, 2021 file photo, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks to crowds that attended a sit-in at Capitol Hill in Washington. Two St. Louis sheriff's deputies who worked secondary jobs providing security for U.S. Rep. Cori Bush have been fired from the sheriff's office. But Sheriff Vernon Betts said, Friday, Aug. 13, the deputies were fired for failing to get approval for their moonlighting jobs, not for whom they worked for. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades File)(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two St. Louis sheriff’s deputies who worked secondary jobs providing security for U.S. Rep. Cori Bush were fired for failing to get approval for their moonlighting, and not because of who they worked for, Sheriff Vernon Betts said Friday.

Deputies Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson were dismissed last month. Their firings were first reported by KMOV-TV. Neither man has a listed phone number.

“I didn’t fire them for working security for Cori Bush,” Betts said in a phone interview. “I fired them for not following proper procedures for working secondary. So they just happened to be working for Cori Bush. Doing what they did, they would have gotten fired no matter who they were working for.”

The St. Louis Sheriff’s Office provides two main tasks: Deputies handle security in court, and they serve eviction notices.

Betts said secondary jobs are common: Of the 160 deputies, he estimated that 150 moonlight in other jobs — with permission. He said he wants to approve all secondary jobs to make sure they don’t interfere with the deputies’ regular duties or leave them too tired, which could create additional risk in an already-dangerous job.

Betts said the situation with Jackson and Thompson first came to light this spring when they went to the St. Louis Justice Center in plain clothes while protecting Bush.

He told the deputies to fill out forms to get permission for their secondary jobs. But weeks later, they were again working for Bush when they went to Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis County, Betts said.

Someone at the federal facility contacted Betts. Both men were fired, and their dismissals were upheld by an oversight board, the sheriff said.

Bush is a longtime activist leader who defeated 10-term Democrat William Lacy Clay in the August 2020 primary before winning easily in November. Critics question how she can spend thousands of dollars on private security while being one of the most vocal advocates for a movement to defund the police.

A spokeswoman for Bush’s campaign office declined comment on the firings, saying in an email that personnel matters “are handled by the specific firms retained.”

The email said Bush uses hired security due “to a non-stop barrage of death threats and targeted harassment.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Marteze Ward
Police locate Springfield, Mo. man reported missing on Tuesday
A few storms around today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms today
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

Springfield touted as model for water quality
Thief steals tractor, John Deere Gator from Skyline School District
City leaders in Mount Vernon, Mo. hopeful, despite population drop
Police investigate shooting in north Springfield
Taney County Health Department and Branson Schools hold back to school vaccine clinic August 13 and 14