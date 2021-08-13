Eureka Springs and Harrison schools mandate masks to begin school year

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs and Harrison school districts in Arkansas will require masks to begin the school year.

This comes following an injunction by a Pulaski County, Arkansas judge temporarily blocking a law last Friday that bans mask mandates.

The Eureka Springs School Board approved the mandate policy this past Monday, while Harrison plans to approve theirs this upcoming Tuesday. Both districts resume classes next week.

Arkansas schools will look very similar this year to last. Social distancing is being enforced, and there is plenty of hand sanitizer to go around. But until this week, schools in the state have not been allowed to require masks.

”Because of Act 1002, it eliminated that mask mandate,” said Bryan Pruitt, superintendent of Eureka Springs. “Last year, we felt very safe and thought masking was a large part of our success.”

A majority of schools in Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, and Newton counties will not require masks.

”Can we provide a safe environment? We feel, just our district, that we need to wear masks and it provides the highest-level environment,” said Stewart Pratt, superintendent of Harrison Schools. “Between the vaccinations, the distancing, the other mitigation strategies, masks are the best way to add to that and provide a safe environment.“

Whether schools would be able to mandate masking policies has been in question for several months now, in large part to Act 1002, which was first passed in the spring.

”The Harrison School District, we looked at a lot of medical data, research data, CDC, Arkansas Department of Health,” said Pratt. “We will rely on those to assess where we are at going forward.”

Both Harrison and Eureka Springs will require masks for students and staff when social distancing can’t be enforced. The mandate will be set in place for the first month of school and will then be reevaluated.

“Safety is our main focus,” said Pratt. “Parents want three things. They want their kids to be safe, be loved and accepted, and be educated“

Both districts are hopeful the masks won’t be here to stay.

”Of course, we don’t really all want to wear masks, but we have to do what we feel is best for our students and staff until things start to look better,” said Pruitt.

”We’re gonna mask until September 17, and then revisit. But definitely if the virus diminishes in cases, we definitely can pull the masks back off,” said Pratt.

Late Thursday, Mountain Home Schools also announced that they would require masks to begin the school year.

