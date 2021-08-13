Advertisement

Explosion injures 2 workers renovating Bolivar, Mo. restaurant

Master Wong's/Bolivar, Mo.
Master Wong's/Bolivar, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say two suffered injuries in an explosion inside a Bolivar restaurant under renovation.

Firefighters responded to Master Wong’s Friday morning for a call about a possible explosion. Crews found smoke in the building from a propane explosion from work done by contractors inside the building.

The explosion did structural damage inside the building. The explosion did not start a fire.

Firefighters say the two injured left the building to seek medical assistance.

The business was close to reopening after extensive renovations.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

