Explosion injures 2 workers renovating Bolivar, Mo. restaurant
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say two suffered injuries in an explosion inside a Bolivar restaurant under renovation.
Firefighters responded to Master Wong’s Friday morning for a call about a possible explosion. Crews found smoke in the building from a propane explosion from work done by contractors inside the building.
The explosion did structural damage inside the building. The explosion did not start a fire.
Firefighters say the two injured left the building to seek medical assistance.
The business was close to reopening after extensive renovations.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.