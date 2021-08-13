Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold front brought heat relief, rain returns later this week

Weekend highs in the 80′s with lower humidity
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There are isolated chances for rain today due to a front located in southern Missouri. It will provide very minimal lift for a few showers, but otherwise, we will remain dry. We’ll experience drier air moving in and a gradual clearing of the cloud cover today from the east to the west. The temperatures behind the front are much more comfortable, with highs in the middle 80s.

Mild behind the cold front
Mild behind the cold front(KYTV)

Tonight, under clear skies, we dip down the mid-60s. After a cool start to your Sunday, temperatures don’t rebound all that much, just to the mid-80s once again.

This week is looking fairly comfortable temperature-wise with highs  in the 80s. The hotter temperatures don’t start to make a comeback until the end of the week.

Several opportunities for rain exists this week. The first day to watch is Tuesday as we get the development of an upper-level shortwave trough. As more moisture moves into the area, we may see a few showers kick up, especially for those out west. Wednesday will be similar expect more eastward development of storms is possible.

Low pressure moves in this week
Low pressure moves in this week(KYTV)

Then we turn to Thursday and Friday as we get a stronger upper-level trough developing which will bring better opportunities for rain by the end of the week. Higher chances for more widespread rain exists Thursday and Friday. A front looks to push through next weekend which may help bring more storms Saturday.

Rain chances through the week
Rain chances through the week(KYTV)

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield, man hospitalized
Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Body of missing man recovered from Table Rock Lake
Sunshine & Campbell
Homicide investigation underway after man involved in Springfield shooting and crash dies from injuries

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold front brought heat relief, rain returns later this week
MO VIP.
Nearly 500K Missourians enter for first MO VIP drawing, only 5% unvaccinated before program
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Jack Flaherty returns as Cardinals beat Royals 6-0
Investigators say it's possible the man has tattoos on both arms.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Customer steals checks from car at a Greene County adult entertainment business