FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold front brought heat relief, rain returns later this week

There are isolated chances for rain today due to a front located in southern Missouri. It will provide very minimal lift for a few showers, but otherwise, we will remain dry. We’ll experience drier air moving in and a gradual clearing of the cloud cover today from the east to the west. The temperatures behind the front are much more comfortable, with highs in the middle 80s.

Mild behind the cold front (KYTV)

Tonight, under clear skies, we dip down the mid-60s. After a cool start to your Sunday, temperatures don’t rebound all that much, just to the mid-80s once again.

This week is looking fairly comfortable temperature-wise with highs in the 80s. The hotter temperatures don’t start to make a comeback until the end of the week.

Several opportunities for rain exists this week. The first day to watch is Tuesday as we get the development of an upper-level shortwave trough. As more moisture moves into the area, we may see a few showers kick up, especially for those out west. Wednesday will be similar expect more eastward development of storms is possible.

Low pressure moves in this week (KYTV)

Then we turn to Thursday and Friday as we get a stronger upper-level trough developing which will bring better opportunities for rain by the end of the week. Higher chances for more widespread rain exists Thursday and Friday. A front looks to push through next weekend which may help bring more storms Saturday.