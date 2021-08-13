Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after man involved in Springfield shooting and crash dies from injuries

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man involved in a shooting and car crash in Springfield last week died from injuries.

Police say a gunman fired shots at two men in a parking lot at 925 South Ave in the afternoon hours of Aug. 5. It happened shortly before a crash at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street involving the two shooting victims.

Investigators say one of two men shot has died from injuries, while the other man involved has recovered.

The Springfield Police Department says Calvin James III, 34, of Springfield, died from injuries. Next of kin has been notified.

A suspect has not yet been identified in the investigation. If you have any information in the investigation, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

The Springfield Police Department has investigated 14 homicides in 2021.

