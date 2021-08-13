Lake Ozark now allowing food trucks in city limits

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Food trucks can now operate in Lake Ozark city limits.

It comes after the board of aldermen approved an ordinance last month, but that ordinance does comes with rules.

”The restriction is food trucks cannot be located in the C-1 district, which is basically the strip. Beyond that, they can be located on any private property with the permission of the property owner,” said Dan Fields, Lake Ozark spokesperson.

The idea came about because some potential food truck owners wanted to operate within Lake Ozark.

”We had several potential food truck owners come to us and say, ‘Hey, you’re the only city in the Lake area that does not allow food trucks.’ So our administration sat down and said, ‘You know what, we can figure this out,’” said Fields.

The owners of Young Doggs Street Food & Catering were instrumental in getting the ordinance to pass.

”We live in Lake Ozark, so we wanted to be able to work here,” said David Young.

To them, their business is like any other in the city except without the building.

”We are a business. We have permits for health department. The city gives us licensing, we have insurance, we have everything that a regular business has, like a brick and mortar restaurant. The only thing we don’t have is an actual brick and mortar,” said Konni Young.

The Young’s wanted to make sure the city was not favoring one type of business over the other.

”We just wanted to be able to work in our hometown. Other people may want to work on the strip, and at which point that may become an issue for them,” said David Young.

The ordinance went into effect immediately. There is a fee of $50 to get the permit.

