Man from Oronogo, Mo. drowns in Stockton Lake

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEAR STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Stephen Courtney, 51, of Oronogo drowned in Stockton Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The patrol says Courtney stepped into an area of deep water, he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The drowning happened just after 4:00 p.m. about a half-mile north of L1 which is south of Stockton.

This is Troop D’s 15th drowning in 2021.

