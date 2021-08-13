Missouri State Fair returns to Sedalia, runs through Aug. 22

SEDALIA, Mo. (KY3) - A full slate of festivities for the Missouri State Fair has returned after the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s fair kicked off Thursday and is scheduled for August 12 through August 22.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and others spoke during opening ceremonies Thursday.

The @MoStateFair is officially OPEN! Join us in Sedalia now through August 22, for a fun-filled time for the whole family.



We are proud to uphold our agriculture traditions and welcome everyone back to the fair during this special bicentennial year. pic.twitter.com/Xptt54n61m — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 12, 2021

Other events scheduled for the Missouri State Fair include Farm Family Day on Monday, August 16, and the 68th Governor’s Ham Breakfast on Thursday, August 19. For a full slate of events, CLICK HERE.

Officials canceled the Missouri State Fair in 2020 due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sedalia fairgrounds was instead used for a smaller youth livestock show in 2020.

