Missouri State Fair returns to Sedalia, runs through Aug. 22

Gov. Mike Parson speaks at the Missouri State Fair.
Gov. Mike Parson speaks at the Missouri State Fair.(Gov. Mike Parson/Twitter)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KY3) - A full slate of festivities for the Missouri State Fair has returned after the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s fair kicked off Thursday and is scheduled for August 12 through August 22.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and others spoke during opening ceremonies Thursday.

Other events scheduled for the Missouri State Fair include Farm Family Day on Monday, August 16, and the 68th Governor’s Ham Breakfast on Thursday, August 19. For a full slate of events, CLICK HERE.

Officials canceled the Missouri State Fair in 2020 due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sedalia fairgrounds was instead used for a smaller youth livestock show in 2020.

