Plato School District postpones start of classes 2 weeks

Courtesy: Plato School District
Courtesy: Plato School District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT
PLATO, Mo. (KY3) - The Plato School District announced Friday it will postpone the start of classes for two weeks to assure school leaders fill staff openings.

The first day is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7. The district will host a ‘Meet the Teacher’ night on September 3.

District leaders say they wanted to start the year as close to full capacity as possible.

