Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield; one sent to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas station in northwest Springfield.

One person was shot and sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Kearney Street shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. Police are investigating around a Phillips 66 gas station.

Police are looking for a suspect vehicle in the investigation, possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix or Pontiac Grand AM that is colored gray, silver or white. Police say the suspects are believed to be armed.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

