Springfield nursing schools add COVID-19 response and vaccine information to curriculum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 is changing the curriculum at some local nursing schools as professors work to teach students more about the pandemic response and vaccine rollout in Springfield.

Dr. Kathryn Patterson, Missouri State University’s undergraduate nursing school director, says she teaches students that communication is key and it’s important for them to build trust with COVID-19 patients.

“It’s up to you to deliver the information in a non-biased way, but provide as much information as you possibly can on what could be the benefit, as well as the risk. But the majority, how many people have had it, this is why this was created,” Dr. Patterson says.

However, in a time of misinformation online when it comes to the vaccine, Dr. Patterson says it’s crucial to focus on the evidence-based research. Those nurses can then pass that information along to patients.

“Educate with ‘this is what we know,’” Dr. Patterson says. “This is the physiologic process behind why we’re doing what we’re doing to try to help you. But then it really does go back to that individual and how they’re feeling on their own health.”

Dr. Patterson says nursing students are learning first-hand from the COVID-19 pandemic, as opposed to just from lectures and books.

MSU nursing student Landen Kozlowski wanted to be a nurse to help those in need. Kozlowski says COVID-19 taught her how to take care of the most vulnerable people. However, it also taught her about the importance of scientific research.

“We’ve learned how it can be a challenge to get the community on board with new procedures and policies and processes. It’s important to note that change is difficult,” Kozlowski says.

Cox College assistant professor Angela Ford agrees.

“Approach them in a way to where they will be willing to accept and be open to maybe rethinking their past hesitancy of being vaccinated,” Ford says.

Ford says her community health class has designed assignments specifically to address the COVID-19 response.

“They are required to go to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard website and look at the current, relevant real-time information and data, and then put together an educational presentation,” Ford says.

Kozlowski says the pandemic has also shown her just how important mental health is.

”Access to resources,” Kozlowski says. “Getting the help you need. I think that’s really important and that’s something I would want to tell the younger students.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

