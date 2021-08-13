Taney County Health Department, Branson Schools hold back-to-school vaccine clinic through Saturday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department joined with Branson Schools for a vaccine clinic for students, parents and community members.

Students say they now feel safer as they head back to class.

“I feel a lot more protected and safer, I’m definitely not as worried about getting it,” student Kaylee Neal said.

Kaylee Neal says she’s ready for things to go back to normal after the pandemic made a mess of the last school year.

”We had to go home for awhile and we just never got to go together with classes or anything, we just had to all be separated and it was weird,” Neal said.

Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall says the vaccine clinic will be held over the course of two days. Nearly 160 have signed up.

”We’re really focusing on our schools, we want to give our students that are eligible an opportunity to get at least their vaccinations initiated before the school year starts,” Lisa Marshall said.

The clinic welcomes walk-ins.

‘”If somebody decides that they want to come in at the last minute, we’ve got plenty of spots available and we’ve got vaccine as well,” Marshall said.

She says students who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine this year.

”That’s a big added benefit for those kids that might potentially be missing those school hours because of quarantines, we want to be sure that kids are in school,” said Marshall.

Student Gary Winthorpe says he knows first hand what it was like to quarantine during the peak of the pandemic.

”I was quarantined once because I was around someone and it just annoyed me being in my room for two weeks, I couldn’t leave the house, I couldn’t do anything,” Gary Winthorpe said.

Winthorpe says it feels good to have the added layer of protection now.

”I feel way safer and it’s just all around a good experience,” Winthorpe said.

”The more we can get vaccinated the sooner we can get through this and of course we’re dealing largely with the Delta variant right now, which is more contagious,” Marshall said.

The second dose will be given out September 10 and 11.

”If you want to come in for that clinic for your first dose, we’re not going to turn anyone away, but there are many options throughout our community,” said Marshall. “They are free, they are safe and they are effective.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.