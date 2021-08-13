Thief steals tractor, John Deere Gator from Skyline School District

URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - The Skyline School District in rural Hickory County is asking for any help for solving a theft of a red Case IH tractor and a John Deere Gator.

School leaders say the thief stole the items late Thursday night from the maintenance building. They believe the man drove the items toward the Prairie Chapel Church where they were likely loaded onto a trailer. The school is asking businesses or home owners to check security cameras for a truck pulling a trailer and the red tractor around 12:10 a.m. in the area.

If you have any information that may help, please call the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office at 745-6415.

