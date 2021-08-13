Advertisement

Thief steals tractor, John Deere Gator from Skyline School District

Courtesy: Skyline School District
Courtesy: Skyline School District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - The Skyline School District in rural Hickory County is asking for any help for solving a theft of a red Case IH tractor and a John Deere Gator.

School leaders say the thief stole the items late Thursday night from the maintenance building. They believe the man drove the items toward the Prairie Chapel Church where they were likely loaded onto a trailer. The school is asking businesses or home owners to check security cameras for a truck pulling a trailer and the red tractor around 12:10 a.m. in the area.

If you have any information that may help, please call the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office at 745-6415.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Marteze Ward
Police locate Springfield, Mo. man reported missing on Tuesday
A few storms around today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms today
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

A few storms around today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms today
Census: Fastest growth in Arkansas in northwest region
Ozarks Life: Elizabeth Exley expresses herself with needle felting
Ozarks Life: Elizabeth Exley expresses herself with needle felting
Ozarks Life: Elizabeth Exley expresses herself with needle felting