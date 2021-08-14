Advertisement

Body of missing man recovered from Table Rock Lake

Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
INDIAN POINT, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities recovered the body of a missing man Friday at Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed the recovery, but did not yet identify the victim. MSHP says next of kin has been notified.

MSHP says a man went missing underwater Wednesday night on Table Rock Lake, near the village of Indian Point. Authorities say the water is very deep in that area, and rescue teams searched around the lake over the last two days.

Investigators say a 13-year-old was tubing in the lake when his brother and father thought he was having a seizure. The brother and father jumped into the water to assist him, but the father did not resurface, according to MSHP.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 14 drownings this year.

