Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously

A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls rolled over Saturday on the New York State Thruway in...
A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls rolled over Saturday on the New York State Thruway in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said.(New York State Police via Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls ran off the New York State Thruway and rolled over in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said.

The bus landed on its side in the grass around 12:40 p.m. along the highway’s westbound side near Weedsport, a village about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Syracuse.

Some 57 people were aboard, and all were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious, state police said.

It’s unclear why the bus veered off the road, troopers said in a news release. Police photos showed papers and other items strewn around the white bus as it rested on the road shoulder.

The bus was headed to Niagara Falls from the Fishkill area in the Hudson Valley and the passengers included children, said Auburn Community Hospital spokesperson Matthew Chadderdon.

Auburn received about 27 patients, including the driver, and was assessing their conditions, Chadderdon said. Three were transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Upstate is the area’s top-level trauma center, a hospital especially equipped to handle serious injuries.

Upstate received 25 patients in all, spokesperson Darryl Geddes said. He couldn’t immediately provide information on their conditions.

It wasn’t immediately clear what company or agency owned the bus, or what caused the crash.

One westbound lane was closed until early evening, and traffic was backed up for miles, the state police said.

