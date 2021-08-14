Advertisement

Canada to require air travelers to be vaccinated

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, U.S. and Canadian flags fly atop the Peace Arch at...
In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, U.S. and Canadian flags fly atop the Peace Arch at Peace Arch Historical State Park on the border with Canada, where people can walk freely between the two countries at an otherwise closed border, in Blaine, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) - The Canadian government will soon require all air travelers and passengers on interprovincial trains to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Friday that includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on trains between provinces and cruise ship passengers.

“As soon as possible in the Fall and no later than the end of October, the Government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated. The vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travelers. This includes all commercial air travelers,” his office said in a statement.

France announced this week that it will require people have a special virus pass before they can travel by plane, train or bus across the country.

The Canadian government is also requiring vaccinations for all federal public servants in the country.

The Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc noted the federal government is the largest employer in the country.

Leblanc said it is the government’s duty to guarantee the safety of their employees and those who they serve.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to call an election on Sunday for Sept. 20.

Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Alghabra said additional measures are need to encourage more people to get vaccinated and to protect the hard won gains the country has made to flatten the epidemic curve. Cases are starting to creep up again in what Canada’s top health official dubbed a fourth wave this week.

The federal government is working on a vaccine passport that can be also used in Canada.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield, man hospitalized
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Body of missing man recovered from Table Rock Lake
Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients
Mild behind the cold front
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold front brought heat relief, rain returns later this week

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope activates response teams, plans to distribute supplies to families impacted by Haiti earthquake
Prosecutors have charged Mark Tampow in an investigation over the shooting death of Brenda...
Lebanon, Mo. woman killed in shooting Friday night, boyfriend charged in investigation
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Man dies in northwest Springfield shooting Friday, police searching for suspect
Teen with autism sues Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo.