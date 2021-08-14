Advertisement

Federal judge sides with Missouri AG Eric Schmitt in lawsuit over immigration policy

Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal judge sided with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in an effort to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols program.

Schmitt, along with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed a lawsuit in April against President Joe Biden’s administration in an effort to reinstate the program that took effect under former president Donald Trump’s administration. The protocols forced people entering or seeking to enter the United States from Mexico to wait outside of the United States throughout their immigration proceedings.

A U.S. District Judge returned a 53-page order Friday to reinstate the Trump-era program after it had been suspended by the Biden administration in January.

“Today’s massive win was crucial – re-implementing the Migrant Protection Protocols will help secure the border and fight the scourge of human trafficking,” said Schmitt in a news release.

The order will not take effect for at least seven days, during which the federal government can file an emergency appeal.

CLICK HERE for the full order.

