Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The struggle to find hospital bed space is now spreading well beyond southwest Missouri. Hospitals from different states are looking for beds in Springfield.

After weeks and months of overwhelming hospital loads in Springfield, other areas are now feeling the same burden.

“We know that as the Delta variant spreads more deeply in the south, and the Midwest, we’ll see more battles like this,” CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards told KY3.

CoxHealth alone receives nearly 50 to 70 patient transfer requests a day.

“Those are from all over Missouri,” Edwards said. “They’re also probably from Kansas, and Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

He said the hospital currently has a patient from as far as Alabama.

”They’re particularly small hospitals desperate to find a bed for a patient,” Edwards said. “And they’re scouting. I think some of these rural hospitals are calling 50 hospitals to find one open bed right now. So the pandemic has certainly spread deeper than southwest Missouri now.”

Edwards said it has spread deeper because Springfield was an early epicenter of the Delta variant. Patients from as far as 500 miles away are now seeking care from CoxHealth.

”It’s really scary,” he said. “And I think people need to appreciate that. This affects COVID and non-COVID patients. So it’s hospitals filled, both COVID and non COVID patients. So imagine having a very deadly diagnosis being 500 miles from family. It’s really scary.”

In Springfield, the health department said new cases have dropped by 22% in the last 7 days. Meanwhile vaccinations are going up.

”As the Delta variant was starting to become more prevalent in our community, in case numbers started to rise, people did whatever they needed to do got the information that they needed, to get to a place where they were ready to get vaccinated. And I think Delta, the Delta variant and the severity of illness that we were seeing, definitely played a role in that.”

While it is possible to still contract COVID-19 after getting the virus, the health department said the increasing rates will help prevent another surge.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and do contract COVID-19, as one of our very rare breakthrough cases, it is still possible to spread COVID-19 to somebody else,” Aaron Schekorra, the Springfield-Greene County Public Health Information Administrator, said. “However, the vaccine reduces your likelihood of contracting COVID-19. And it does reduce that transmissibility.”

Local hospitals are not out of the woods yet though. Edwards said hospitalizations at CoxHealth have started to stabilize, but not decrease.

“Every day there may be 15 or so discharges,” he said. “And they will we get 15 or so new admissions. So that number may stay fairly steady. But we’re very full. We’re 174 COVID positive patients as I speak.”

Edwards said local hospitals may face new challenges when patient loads begin to decrease.

”It’s likely that southwest Missouri will tend to start to descend the number of cases, but then we’ll have the pressure of other areas around us that are advancing and needing a place,” he said. “So, as we look for relief for our staff, even if our area cools, we worry about how to manage this expectation on our staff, as other states heat up.”

While COVID patient numbers have stabilized, Edwards said the number of deaths has been significant.

“The deaths that we’re experiencing now are probably the most intense period for us throughout the pandemic,” he said. “So it’s not uncommon for us to have three to six deaths a day. That’s been occurring throughout August. So I think we’ve had 57 deaths in the last two weeks.”

He said COVID patient deaths tend to be a “lagging indicator,” meaning that as patient intakes slow, patient deaths will likely also slow in two to three weeks.

While the hospital forecasts leveling off and a drop in COVID hospitalizations in the next month, Edwards said there are still some concerns about the fall.

“We are very worried as we continue to have low vaccination rates,” he said. “And the Fall is a time where respiratory diseases tend to pick up momentum. And so it does worry us.”

He also said school starting back up and fall mass gatherings could pose a few other issues. Edwards said he is grateful for local schools that have adopted masking policies to help protect their students.

