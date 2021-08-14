Lawsuit filed in effort to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One group has filed a lawsuit in an effort to reinstate federal unemployment benefits in the state of Missouri.

The group, Missouri Jobs with Justice, filed the lawsuit Wednesday through the Cole County circuit court. The lawsuit addresses Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui and Acting Employment Security Director Spencer Clark.

Federal unemployment benefits, which were established to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic, ended for Missourians on June 12. However, the federal program is not scheduled to end until September 6, 2021.

The benefits provided an extra $300 per week to those unemployed in Missouri. The organization says nearly 150,000 Missouri families could benefit if the federal program is reinstated.

“As Missouri Jobs with Justice, we believe in an economy and democracy that works for all workers,” said Caitlyn Adams, Executive Director with Missouri Jobs with Justice, in an announcement. “We seek to restore the benefits that were unjustly taken from families and to fight for an economy where all Missouri families are valued and supported.”

When Missouri ended its participation in the federal program, Gov. Parson said the decision came in an attempt to push people back to work and address labor shortages.

Parson said business owners in Missouri were struggling to fill jobs as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Continuing these programs only worsens the workforce issues we are currently facing,” said Gov. Parson in a May news conference. “It’s time that we end these programs that incentivize people to stay out of the workforce.”

The Missouri Jobs with Justice, when announcing the lawsuit, cited evidence that suggests states that have offered workers support have seen faster job growth compared to those who have blocked assistance.

The lawsuit has been assigned to Cole County Judge Cotton Walker, but no court hearings have been scheduled over it yet.

