Lebanon, Mo. woman killed in shooting Friday night, boyfriend charged in investigation

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a Lebanon woman was shot and killed Friday night.

The Lebanon Police Department has identified Brenda Rogers, 53, as the victim. Prosecutors have charged Mark Tampow, 61, of Lebanon, in the investigation.

Tampow was in a relationship with Rogers and the two had been living together prior to her death, according to Lebanon Police Department Sgt. Kacie Springer. The motive in the shooting is unclear, but it is under investigation.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Polk Street in Lebanon. Police say Rogers had suffered a gunshot wound at a home and died from her injuries.

Authorities arrested Tampow in the investigation. He was sent to the Laclede County Jail, facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are handling the investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.

