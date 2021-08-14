Advertisement

Man dies in northwest Springfield shooting Friday, police searching for suspect

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas station in northwest Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon near a gas station in northwest Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department has identified Jason E. Masters, 49, of Springfield, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Kearney Street shortly around 2 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in a truck. The man was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but are looking for a suspect vehicle in the investigation. Investigators say the suspect possibly took off a Pontiac Grand Prix or Pontiac Grand AM that is colored gray, silver or white.

Officers talked to several witnesses Friday and have asked for security video from businesses. Additional details are limited at this time. If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

The Springfield Police Department has investigated 15 homicides in 2021, including two over the past two weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield, man hospitalized
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Body of missing man recovered from Table Rock Lake
Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients
Mild behind the cold front
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold front brought heat relief, rain returns later this week

Latest News

Prosecutors have charged Mark Tampow in an investigation over the shooting death of Brenda...
Lebanon, Mo. woman killed in shooting Friday night, boyfriend charged in investigation
Teen with autism sues Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo.
Nixa Public Schools holds its fifth annual back-to-school bash.
Nixa Public Schools helps out 700 students, hands out $100K worth of supplies at annual back-to-school bash
Authorities are asking residents in Lawrence County to take caution after a letter believed to...
ON YOUR SIDE: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office warns of mail scam