Man dies in northwest Springfield shooting Friday, police searching for suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon near a gas station in northwest Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department has identified Jason E. Masters, 49, of Springfield, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Kearney Street shortly around 2 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in a truck. The man was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but are looking for a suspect vehicle in the investigation. Investigators say the suspect possibly took off a Pontiac Grand Prix or Pontiac Grand AM that is colored gray, silver or white.

Officers talked to several witnesses Friday and have asked for security video from businesses. Additional details are limited at this time. If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

The Springfield Police Department has investigated 15 homicides in 2021, including two over the past two weeks.

