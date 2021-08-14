Nearly 500K Missourians enter for first MO VIP drawing, only 5% unvaccinated before program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 500,000 people have signed up for a chance to win prizes through the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program.

Missouri launched a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, MO VIP, last month to encourage vaccination among all eligible Missourians. The state has administered more than 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the program launched nearly three weeks ago.

Missourians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the program and win one of the 900 prizes. Those vaccinated can win cash or education savings account prizes worth $10,000.

Among those who entered the program, nearly 95% were among Missourians already vaccinated before the program launched, according to Gov. Parson’s Office.

Today, we announced an official total of 495,296 MO VIP entries for the first drawing, which will take place today.



The state held the first of five drawings Friday. The winners have been selected, but will not be announced until Aug. 25, according to the Missouri VIP website.

There will be five drawings, each consisting of 180 winners. Among the winners in each drawing will be 160 adults and 20 people ages 12-17.

Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash. Younger winners will have $10,000 to put into an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s Most 529 Program.

