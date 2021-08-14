Advertisement

Nearly 500K Missourians enter for first MO VIP drawing, only 5% unvaccinated before program

MO VIP.
MO VIP.(Missouri DHSS)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 500,000 people have signed up for a chance to win prizes through the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program.

Missouri launched a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, MO VIP, last month to encourage vaccination among all eligible Missourians. The state has administered more than 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the program launched nearly three weeks ago.

Missourians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the program and win one of the 900 prizes. Those vaccinated can win cash or education savings account prizes worth $10,000.

Among those who entered the program, nearly 95% were among Missourians already vaccinated before the program launched, according to Gov. Parson’s Office.

The state held the first of five drawings Friday. The winners have been selected, but will not be announced until Aug. 25, according to the Missouri VIP website.

There will be five drawings, each consisting of 180 winners. Among the winners in each drawing will be 160 adults and 20 people ages 12-17.

Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash. Younger winners will have $10,000 to put into an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s Most 529 Program.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Marteze Ward
Police locate Springfield, Mo. man reported missing on Tuesday
Strong storms are possible mainly in north Arkansas this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Friday Evening Storms, Then Cooler
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield, man hospitalized

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Jack Flaherty returns as Cardinals beat Royals 6-0
Investigators say it's possible the man has tattoos on both arms.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Customer steals checks from car at a Greene County adult entertainment business
Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients
Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients