Nixa Public Schools helps out 700 students, hands out $100K worth of supplies at annual back-to-school bash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa Public Schools is holding its fifth annual back-to-school bash, helping more than 700 students ahead of the new school year.

Organizers are providing several items to children from all grades in need, including new backpacks, some school supplies, hygiene kits, and even a new pair of shoes. Students can also get new books, food at hair cuts at the events.

Nixa Public Schools representative Zac Rantz said the district is expecting a record numbers of attendees this year. The district is planning to hand out more than $100,000 worth of supplies, which all came from community donations.

The back-to-school bash runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Nixa Junior High School.

