Springfield gas prices above state average; expert explains why costs may vary across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices are slightly down compared last week, but the average cost of gas in the Springfield metropolitan area remains among the highest in the state.

According to gas price data from AAA, Springfield’s average gas prices is sitting around $2.92 as of Saturday, which is 5 cents above the state average.

Despite that trend, some gas stations around Springfield are offering gas as low as $2.54 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Don Redman with AAA Missouri says there are several reasons why gas prices may fluctuate and vary across metropolitan areas.

One factor is how a gas station’s contract structure is set up. Redman explained that when there’s a shift in prices, typically, those with a short-term contract can get reduced costs quicker. However, he says a downside is that when the price suddenly shoots up, they don’t have the same flexibility as somebody who has a cushion of a three-month contract.

Other factors includes taxation, labor expenses and location. Redman says, when you see a spike in gas prices, the costs boil down to supply chain issues.

“AAA has been forecasting relatively high prices for the remainder of August,” said Redman. “We’re seeing some movement, downward movement in the price of crude oil, which is helping drop some of the prices of gasoline. But we still see some pretty strong demand in for August. Maybe as the back-to-school crowd starts diminishing, we’ll start seeing a weaker demand, which will drive those prices down even further.”

Redman adds you could save as much as 30% of your fuel efficiency by making sure your tires are properly inflated.

