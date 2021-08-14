Springfield police searching for suspects in two shooting investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating two serious shootings in Springfield that happened nearly a week apart, neither which have yet led to arrests.

The latest happened Friday afternoon outside a gas station in northwest Springfield.

Police responded to the 2700 block of W. Kearney Street shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in a truck. They performed CPR on the victim, then rushed him to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators say the shooter took off from the scene before officers arrived.

”We haven’t seen the vehicle, but after speaking with witnesses, we believe is a white or light-colored Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix,” said Sgt. Steven Schwind with the Springfield Police Department.

Detectives spent the afternoon getting evidence from the parking lot of the convenience store. They also checked with surrounding businesses to see if they could help with their investigation.

”We are also going to review whatever we can to see if there is any video around here that we don’t know of and just take it a little at a time,” said Schwind.

This isn’t the only case where officers are trying to locate a shooter. Last week, police say a gunman fired shots at two men in a parking lot at 925 South Ave. in Springfield, during the afternoon hours of Aug. 5.

It happened shortly before a crash at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street involving the two shooting victims.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide after 34-year-old Calvin James III died from his injuries. Another man involved in the crash who had been shot has been released from the hospital.

Police continue to investigate both shootings. In both cases, they are wanting to hear from witnesses.

If you saw anything or know anything about either case, you are encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.