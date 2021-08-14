Springfield’s Convoy of Hope activates response teams, plans to distribute supplies to families impacted by Haiti earthquake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization, has activated its response teams in Haiti to offer help after a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday morning.

The organization has relief supplies staged and ready for distribution in Haiti. Officials say the earthquake killed at least 227 people Saturday morning, while hundreds of others are hurt or missing.

“Because of our Children’s Feeding initiative in Haiti, we are equipped with resources on the ground and teams who have been able to respond immediately to offer hope and help to those in need,” said Hal Donaldson, President and Co-Founder of Convoy of Hope.

Convoy of Hope says its team members stationed around Haiti are safe. The organization has activated several program centers throughout Haiti to offer relief.

“When the earthquake hit in Haiti this morning, our teams, both at our headquarters in the U.S., and on the ground in Haiti, began evaluating the situation, determining the needs, and assessing how Convoy of Hope can assist in the days to come,” said Ryan Grabill of Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team. “Thankfully, we have a warehouse in Haiti with supplies, and plan to distribute food, water, hygiene kits, and medical supplies as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The epicenter of the quake was about 78 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.

The earthquake caused idespread damage was reported just days after a tropical storm brought high winds and heavy rains to Haiti.

“The people of Haiti have been through so much, and the country is still recovering from the earthquake of 2010. Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected by this earthquake, and Convoy of Hope will continue to bring hope to the people of Haiti in the days ahead,” said Donaldson.

Convoy of Hope has served more than 160 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information on the organization’s response to the Haiti earthquake, CLICK HERE.

