ON YOUR SIDE: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office warns of mail scam

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are asking residents in Lawrence County to take caution after a letter believed to be part of a mail scam has made the rounds in recent weeks.

The letter has been sent to various residents of Lawrence and St. Clair County. The letter mentions the U.S. Home Guard, an entity which is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and asks for “IMMEDIATE RESPONSE TO THE NOTICE REQUESTED.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the letter claims that a resident’s existing home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired” and needs to be renewed. However, the letter also mentions, “Not all consumers have previous coverage. We are not affiliated with you current mortgage holder.”

“Please make sure you check into them before agreeing or giving any personal information,” said the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Several people have reported instances of such letters to the Better Business Bureau throughout 2021. If you have not requested such a letter, contact the BBB or your nearest law enforcement agency.

