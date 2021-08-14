Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office warns of mail scam

Authorities are asking residents in Lawrence County to take caution after a letter believed to...
Authorities are asking residents in Lawrence County to take caution after a letter believed to be part of a mail scam has made the rounds in recent weeks.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are asking residents in Lawrence County to take caution after a letter believed to be part of a mail scam has made the rounds in recent weeks.

The letter has been sent to various residents of Lawrence and St. Clair County. The letter mentions the U.S. Home Guard, an entity which is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and asks for “IMMEDIATE RESPONSE TO THE NOTICE REQUESTED.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the letter claims that a resident’s existing home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired” and needs to be renewed. However, the letter also mentions, “Not all consumers have previous coverage. We are not affiliated with you current mortgage holder.”

“Please make sure you check into them before agreeing or giving any personal information,” said the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Several people have reported instances of such letters to the Better Business Bureau throughout 2021. If you have not requested such a letter, contact the BBB or your nearest law enforcement agency.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield, man hospitalized
Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Longview Road.
Police investigate human remains found in field in Ozark, Mo.
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Body of missing man recovered from Table Rock Lake
Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients
Sunshine & Campbell
Homicide investigation underway after man involved in Springfield shooting and crash dies from injuries

Latest News

Teen with autism sues Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo.
Nixa Public Schools holds its fifth annual back-to-school bash.
Nixa Public Schools helps out 700 students, hands out $100K worth of supplies at annual back-to-school bash
Lawsuit filed in effort to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri
Eureka Springs and Harrison schools mandate masks to begin school year