Catalytic converters stolen from Missouri Dept. of Conservation sites in Laclede, Pulaski counties

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from some of its southwest Missouri sites recently.

MDC says thieves have targeted unattended vehicles parked on river accesses in Pulaski and Laclede Counties in an effort to steal catalytic converters.

According to MDC, law enforcement has followed up on eleven reports of catalytic converter thefts from MDC accesses in both counties since June. The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking visitors to use caution when leaving cars unattended.

If you notice suspicious activity at a MDC site, contact your nearest conservation agent, law enforcement agency or Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

