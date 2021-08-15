Costco set to open doors Wednesday in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Costco is just days away from opening doors in Springfield.

Costco is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering food, household supplies, clothing, electronics, appliances and other merchandise.

The upcoming Springfield location will soon open doors at 279 N. Eastgate Ave, near U.S. 65 and Chestnut Expressway. The grand opening is set for Wednesday, August 18 at 8 a.m.

Angela Bauer, the General Manager of the new Costco, told KY3 last month that there are around 240 people on staff, including 185-190 employees from within the Springfield community.

The new 160,000 square-foot facility has 700 parking places available and hundreds of shopping carts ready to go for customers.

Springfield mayor Ken McClure said the city had been trying to get the industry giant to come to the Ozarks for years.

“It’s an effort we’ve been working on for so many years,” McClure said in a May 2021 interview. “I think it takes the community to the next step and they’re so good in terms of what they give back to the community, what they pay their employees. So Costco is at the top rung of the types of businesses we want to attract.”

“Springfield was very vigilant in letting us know how much they wanted a Costco here in this community,” said Bauer

Those looking to shop will be required to purchase either a $60 or $120 membership. For more information, CLICK HERE.

