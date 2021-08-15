Advertisement

Driver ramps train tracks in Conway, Ark., leading to collision and citation

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Conway, Arkansas, say a driver ramped over train tracks Saturday night, leading to a collision downtown.

Police say the driver was issued a citation for reckless driving in the crash and one passenger was sent to a hospital with a possible broken arm.

Investigators say, after the driver ramped over train tracks, he lost control of his car when landing. The car crashed into a light pole, which also caused the car to ricochet into the side of a building at the corner of Oak and Chestnut.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash, which the Conway Police Department is investigating. Police say no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

