FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous today with sunny skies and mild temps

The cold front has pushed through and high pressure is overhead, we’ll have winds from the northeast today.

Holding onto dry air this afternoon (KYTV)

A nice day is in store for us as the humidity remains low. Temperatures are in the lower and mid-80s this afternoon because of the dry air and impacts of the cold front.

Great temps for Sunday & sunny (KYTV)

You can expect lots of sunshine today and tonight.

This evening we’ll have a nice breeze as temperatures cool down to the 60s. Tomorrow also looks very nice. While the temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer, we’ll be without the humidity.

High pressure remains overhead tomorrow. An isolated shower is possible beginning Tuesday but most in the area will be dry. On Wednesday, an area of upper-level low pressure will move through providing another isolated rain opportunity. By next weekend much stronger upper-level low pressure will begin to track eastward.

At the surface, a cold front develops and we’ll have better chances for rain by the end of the week and through the weekend. At this point, the front looks to move through by later next Saturday. The rain chances heading into the weekend look to be quick movers.Humidity will also make a comeback by the end of the week as the temperatures rise closer to average.