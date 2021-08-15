Advertisement

Man arrested after leading officers on pursuit in Lake Ozark, accused of stealing multiple cars

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A man accused of leading officers on a police chase Saturday afternoon in Lake Ozark and stealing multiple cars is now behind bars.

The Lake Ozark Police Department has not identified the suspect, but says officers arrested a Columbia man in the investigation.

The pursuit began after officers responded to a shoplifting call at a Kohl’s store at Eagles Landing in Lake Ozark. Police say a man took off in a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen, leading officers on a chase along Bagnell Dam Boulevard. Police say the driver was involved in a head-on collision on that street.

Investigators say that vehicle left the scene of the crash, then went over a cliff. At some point, the Lake Ozark Police Department took the suspect into custody, handcuffed him behind his back and placed him in the back of the patrol car.

Officers then went back to the scene of the crash to investigate, and learned no one was hurt. While investigating, police say the suspect was able to put his hands in front of him and break out the cage between the backseat and front seat of the car, taking off in the vehicle.

Police say the suspect abandoned the vehicle near the Porto Cima neighborhood. The suspect later entered the lake, where he was arrested by an officer.

The suspect is in custody in Miller County and faces a variety of pending charges, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. Police say two patrol cars were damaged in the incident.

The Missouri State Water Patrol, the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Lake Ozark Police Department in the investigation.

