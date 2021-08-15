Advertisement

Missouri passes 600K cases, 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

(WIS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri crossed two milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic over the pass week. The state is now reporting 600,000 cases and 10,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the following numbers from the past seven days:

  • 13,513 cases
  • 47 deaths
  • 94,307 vaccine doses administered

Missouri entered the weekend treating a record number of patients in intensive care units. More than 2,300 people are hospitalized with the virus, marking the highest number in the state in nearly seven months.

Hospitalizations have stabilized around the Springfield area in August after weeks of rising cases. CoxHealth sites entered the weekend treating 174 COVID-19 patients, while Mercy had 131 patients as of Friday.

COVID-19 RESOURCES: What you need to know about testing, vaccine availability

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors have charged Mark Tampow in an investigation over the shooting death of Brenda...
Lebanon, Mo. woman killed in shooting Friday night, boyfriend charged in investigation
Hospitals from several states now asking for help from Springfield hospitals with COVID-19 patients
Lawsuit filed in effort to reinstate federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Missouri
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside of a gas...
Man dies in northwest Springfield shooting Friday, police searching for suspect
MO VIP.
Nearly 500K Missourians enter for first MO VIP drawing, only 5% unvaccinated before program

Latest News

Convoy of Hope brings help to Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake
Convoy of Hope brings help to Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,400 new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ cases
A woman was trapped in car for 12 hours after a car crash in Douglas County
‘Very lucky to be alive’: Woman recovering after serious crash in Douglas County
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by Edmundo Sosa (63) after scoring off...
Arenado homers in 3rd straight, Cardinals finish sweep of Royals