Missouri passes 600K cases, 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri crossed two milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic over the pass week. The state is now reporting 600,000 cases and 10,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the following numbers from the past seven days:

13,513 cases

47 deaths

94,307 vaccine doses administered

Missouri entered the weekend treating a record number of patients in intensive care units. More than 2,300 people are hospitalized with the virus, marking the highest number in the state in nearly seven months.

Hospitalizations have stabilized around the Springfield area in August after weeks of rising cases. CoxHealth sites entered the weekend treating 174 COVID-19 patients, while Mercy had 131 patients as of Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.