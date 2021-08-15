Advertisement

Mostly unmasked crowds pack into Missouri State Fair

(Missouri State Fair)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - Mostly unmasked crowds packed into the Missouri State Fair shoulder-to-shoulder this week as it opened in Sedalia amid soaring numbers of new COVID-19 infections.

Fair officials decided in the spring to bring back the full event after replacing it with a much smaller youth livestock show in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that fair officials estimate up to 340,000 attendees will attend the event before it closes Aug. 22. And, unlike the state fair in neighboring Illinois, masks are optional.

MO VIP.
Nearly 500K Missourians enter for first MO VIP drawing, only 5% unvaccinated before program

