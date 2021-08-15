PHOTOS: Mountain Grove Heritage Festival celebrates Missouri Bicentennial

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Mountain Grove community held a heritage festival Saturday afternoon in celebration of the Missouri Bicentennial.

Missouri commemorated its 200th anniversary of statehood on August 10. The heritage festival is one of many celebrations around the state recognizing the Missouri Bicentennial.

The festivities started around 8 a.m. when Missouri State Sen. Karla Eslinger (R - 33rd District) welcomed a crowd. A high school band played some patriotic tunes while an honor guard raised the colors.

There were many booths involving organizations like the Lions Club, in addition to a number of arts and crafts booths. Gov. Mike Parson also spoke to a crowd around noon.

Linda Pugh of Cabool submitted several photos of the event featured in this gallery.

